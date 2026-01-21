Iraqi ruling bloc set to designate Al-Maliki for next PM

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq's largest parliamentary bloc, intends to select former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki as the next premier, a political source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

MP Hussein Al-Battat from the State of Law Coalition (SLC), headed by Al-Maliki, confirmed that its leader will be formally assigned to form the new government following a parliamentary session to elect the president, scheduled for next week.

Political sources previously informed Shafaq News that the Framework plans to meet later this week to finalize both the prime ministerial nomination and cabinet distribution. Earlier gatherings were delayed by internal disputes over a “contentious candidate.” While the individual was not identified, political sources linked the tensions to Al-Maliki’s potential return.

The move faces opposition from Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, led by Ammar Al-Hakim, as well as objections from the Sadiqoon bloc and the Badr Organization, all members of the CF. Earlier this week, Al-Maliki and Al-Hakim met to review the nomination of Iraq’s next premier.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is reserved for a Kurd, the premiership for a Shiite Arab, and the speakership of parliament for a Sunni Arab. CF-aligned forces hold around 180 of the 329 seats in parliament, giving the alliance decisive influence over the formation of the next government.

