PMs Barzani, Al-Maliki discuss Iraq’s government formation

Talks in Erbil between Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, focused on efforts to form Iraq’s next government.

In a statement, the KRG said the meeting also underscored the need to resolve outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad “in line with the constitution and existing agreements.”

Al-Maliki’s visit to the Region comes after Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003, held last week with nationwide turnout exceeding 56%.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) shows Al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlat Al-Qanoun) secured 29 seats, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), of which Barzani is a senior member, won 26 seats.

Focus is now on forming the new government and naming a prime minister, with caretaker PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, al-Maliki, and Intelligence Service chief Hamid al-Shatri are the main candidates before the Coordination Framework.

