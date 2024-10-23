Kurdistan Region's parliamentary elections: A new political landscape emerges

Shafaq News/ The preliminary results of the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections reveal a reshaped political landscape, marking a critical juncture for the Region, with expectations for a new government capable of addressing economic, political, and social issues while maintaining Regional stability.

Election Results

With the announcement of preliminary results from the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections, the political landscape is beginning to take shape.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party with 39 seats, followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 23 seats, and the New Generation Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadeed-NGM) securing 15 seats.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the KDP’s 39 seats, while securing first place, mark a loss of six seats compared to the 2018 elections, where it won 45. The PUK, on the other hand, gained two seats from its previous total of 21. NGM saw the largest increase, gaining seven seats compared to its previous eight, now holding 15.

Other political factions, such as the Islamic Union of Kurdistan (seven seats) and the newly formed Coalition of Stance (four seats), have also made their mark, while the Gorran (Change Movement) suffered the biggest loss, dropping from 12 seats to just one.

The results reflect the continued dominance of the two main parties, the KDP and PUK, but also highlight the rise of opposition forces like the NGM, which finished third. Emerging parties, such as the People's Front—a splinter group from the PUK with two seats—and the Coalition of Position, led by Ali Hama Saleh, a former member of the Gorran, have also secured representation.

Voter turnout was substantial, with 97% participation in the special voting and 71% in the general voting. Saad Al-Battat, head of the election monitoring group "Ayn", told Shafaq News Agency that these elections were among the best conducted in Kurdistan since 1992, citing the use of biometric voting technology as a major factor. "The biometric system increased voter confidence, ensuring that their votes were secure and would not be tampered with," Al-Battat explained, though he acknowledged that no election is without challenges.

Political analyst Mohammed noted that while the KDP and PUK have retained their positions at the top, the rise of opposition forces, particularly the New Generation Movement, signals a shift in the political dynamics of the region. “The emergence of new opposition forces such as the NGM and other smaller parties like Coalition of Position and People's Front shows that the political landscape is changing,” Sabah told Shafaq News Agency.

Kurdistan’s Parliament

Mahmoud Khoshnaw, a senior member of the PUK, expected the new parliament to be markedly different from previous sessions, with no party holding a clear majority. "There will not be a simple majority of 50% (half plus one) in this parliament," Khoshnaw told Shafaq News Agency, adding that this will complicate negotiations over government formation, the election of the president and prime minister, and the overall political landscape of the Region.

Khoshnaw noted that while this situation presents challenges, it could also benefit the Kurdistan Region by promoting a more inclusive and cooperative political environment. "The nature of governance in the Kurdistan Region requires that no single party controls a majority. This could break the political deadlock and force parties to negotiate in good faith," he said.

He added that the fragmented nature of the new parliament will also influence the functioning of the executive branch, requiring the prime minister to consult more widely with ministers. "There will be no parliamentary shield for the prime minister or his cabinet, as was the case in the previous term when the ruling party held a majority," Khoshnaw explained, predicting more scrutiny and accountability from parliament.

Regarding the key task for the new parliament, according to observers, it will be drafting a constitution for the Kurdistan Region, a long-awaited document that could define the future of governance in the semi-autonomous Region. Additionally, the parliament will need to revive the Kurdistan electoral commission and appoint members to the electoral board, taking into account concerns raised by Iraq's Federal Supreme Court. Modifying the electoral law to prevent disputes in future elections is also a priority.

The incoming parliament faces a backlog of proposed laws from the previous government, many designed to address the population's needs.

According to former Kurdistan Parliament member Abdul Salam Barwari, these include critical legislative proposals that were delayed due to political gridlock.

In turn, KDP member Wafa Mohammed Karim outlined four key priorities for the new parliament: “forming a coalition government, drafting the Region's constitution, unifying the Kurdish military forces under a single command, and reaching agreements with Baghdad on oil, the budget, and the implementation of Article 140.”

KRG

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani described the elections as a "major victory," highlighting the peaceful and orderly process. "The world respects this achievement," Barzani said, adding, "What completes this victory, and what the people of Kurdistan are eagerly awaiting, is for the political parties to form the government as quickly as possible after the final election results are confirmed."

Barzani stressed the urgency of forming a government capable of enhancing stability, strengthening the economy, and ensuring greater rights for the Region’s population. He called for cooperation and unity among all political parties, saying, “Facing the current challenges and building a shared future requires solidarity and teamwork among all political forces and communities."

Despite this optimistic tone, the path to government formation may be challenging. Barwari anticipated delays, predicting that months may pass before a government is formed.

“The PUK, which has recently acted as an opposition force despite being a key coalition partner, is expected to push for influential positions such as the presidency or premiership as conditions for joining the new government.”

"The PUK's behavior in the past two years and its electoral strategy will likely lead to increased demands, possibly insisting on key leadership roles in the new administration," Barwari told Shafaq News Agency.

Political analyst Dr. Saif Al-Saadi, an expert on Kurdish affairs, noted that the sixth parliamentary election comes amid heightened tensions between the KDP and the PUK, with a growing rift between the two dominant parties. This division could further delay the formation of the new government, as electing a prime minister requires the support of two-thirds of the parliament.

"PUK leader Bafel Talabani has already stated that the PUK will not allow the appointment of the Region's president or even lower-ranking officials without its approval. The KDP, on the other hand, insists that it has the right to form the government due to its electoral victory," Al-Saadi told Shafaq News Agency.

This impasse, according to Al-Saadi, mirrors the challenges seen at the federal level in Baghdad, where government formation often drags on for months due to factional disputes. "We are likely to see a similar delay in Kurdistan, with external regional powers potentially influencing the process to break the deadlock," he added.

Forming a government will be challenging, as no party secured the 51-seat majority needed. The KDP, with 39 seats, will need to form a coalition, likely with its traditional ally, the PUK. Together, their combined 62 seats would allow them to form a government. However, the presence of a sizable opposition bloc could complicate negotiations, requiring delicate political maneuvering to achieve consensus.

“The political parties are aware that they are entering a new phase that will require negotiations to form the next government,” political analyst Mohammad Sabah said.

“Given the opposition’s strength, this task will not be easy, as a consensus government will be necessary to move forward. This could lead to a new political equation in the Kurdistan Region.”