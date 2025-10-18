Leader Barzani: KRG formation likely before Iraq elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Saturday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani said that a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is likely to be formed before Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know

Speaking at a meeting with religious and community leaders in Erbil, Barzani confirmed that “serious work” is underway to complete the process.

Since the latest parliamentary elections on October 20, 2024, the Kurdistan Region has been governed by a caretaker cabinet amid ongoing political divisions between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) – both the largest parties in the Region.

The KDP, the largest party in Kurdistan, secured 809,197 votes and won 39 seats in the 100-seat parliament, while the PUK, led by Bafel Talabani, obtained 408,141 votes and claimed 23 seats.

Read more: Six months of stalemate: Kurdistan’s government formation crisis deepens