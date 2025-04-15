Pride of the Kurds: PM Barzani welcomes World Heavyweight Champion

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed world heavyweight boxing champion Agit Kabayel in Erbil, following the athlete’s recent title victory in Riyadh.

In an official statement, the Kurdistan Regional Government noted that Barzani congratulated Kabayel on securing the WBC heavyweight championship, describing his international success as a source of pride for the Kurdish people.

The Prime Minister also affirmed his full support for Kabayel’s athletic journey, wishing him continued success in the ring.

Kabayel, born to Kurdish parents and widely recognized for his accomplishments in the sport, expressed his delight at visiting the Kurdistan Region. As a gesture of gratitude, he presented Barzani with his championship belt.