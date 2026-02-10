Dollar gains in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 150,200 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,000 dinars and bought it at 150,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,000 dinars and buying prices at 149,950 dinars.