Israeli strike kills 4 in southern Lebanon as ceasefire violations continue

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes on Saturday killed four people in the southern Lebanese town of Yuhmur Al-Shqif, Lebanese media reported, raising the toll from violations since the April 17 ceasefire to at least 19.

Yesterday, Israeli strikes killed six people and wounded two in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Israeli forces also shelled Houla and Byout Al-Seyyad and carried out demolition operations using explosives and excavation in multiple areas south of the Litani River within what Israel refers to as the “yellow line.”

Hezbollah has not announced any operations today but has warned it will not adhere to the ceasefire as long as Israeli attacks continue or any Lebanese territory remains occupied. Meanwhile, Israeli outlets reported direct confrontations in recent days with Hezbollah fighters, particularly in Bint Jbeil, while the health ministry has not issued updated casualty figures, with reporting subject to military censorship.