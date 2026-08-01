Iranian drones damage sites in northern Kuwait

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Iranian drones targeted a government facility in northern Kuwait and civilian vehicles belonging to a company on Bubiyan Island on Saturday, causing material damage but no injuries, the Kuwaiti military claimed.

The army stated that hostile drones had been detected since dawn and destroyed, while falling debris caused the reported damage.

بيان رقم (82)صرّح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع، العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان،بأن القوات المسلحة رصدت، منذ فجر اليوم، طائراتٍ مسيّرةً معاديةً داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي، وقد تم التعامل معها وتدميرها.وأضاف أن العدوان الإيراني الآثم استهدف عددًا من المنشآت الحيوية، حيث… pic.twitter.com/kwUTsX12Cs — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) August 1, 2026

Iranian media previously reported that Tehran had targeted US forces, satellite equipment, and munitions relocated from Camp Arifjan to Bubiyan Island, where the US has concentrated military assets. Kuwait, however, did not link Saturday’s attack to US forces, HIMARS systems, or other American equipment.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, previously said the Pentagon is reviewing the size of its military presence in Kuwait after repeated Iranian attacks on American facilities.