Kuwait engages hostile drones

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait's air defenses confront a wave of “hostile drones,” the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said on Saturday, urging residents not to be alarmed by explosions echoing across the country.

The Iranian Army had struck on Friday Kuwait's Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base with "suicide drones," in retaliation for recent US attacks on Iran and for a strike on a residential home on Qeshm Island. Identifying the base as a key hub for US air operations, surveillance, and logistics, the Army said the drones hit aircraft shelters, satellite communication systems, and equipment warehouses used by American forces.

The exchanges are the latest in a string of interceptions Kuwait has reported in recent weeks, as Iranian drone and missile fire has repeatedly reached Gulf states hosting US military assets.

A senior Iranian official vowed on Saturday to target Israeli and US energy infrastructure across the region in response to “American threats” against Iran's own energy facilities, telling the Tasnim agency that Tehran had prepared a comprehensive plan to answer any "US recklessness." The warning came after reports that President Donald Trump had approved a plan for large-scale strikes on Iran aimed at gradually weakening its leadership.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that the Pentagon is reviewing the size of its military presence in Kuwait after repeated Iranian attacks on American facilities. US forces have already trimmed their footprint to limit risks to personnel, the newspaper said, though talks over a broader drawdown predated the war with Iran.