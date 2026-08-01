Heat fails to slow Iranian pilgrims heading to Karbala

Shafaq News- Najaf

Thousands of Iranian pilgrims on Friday continued their journey to Karbala for the Arbaeen commemoration of Imam Hussein via Al-Ulama Road linking Kufa and Al-Kifl despite soaring temperatures.

Shafaq News lens captured scenes of pilgrims cooling themselves with water, while others rested in irrigation canals along the roadside before resuming their journey through rural areas and farmland toward Karbala.

On Thursday, the Arbaeen Operations Command under the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces announced that the number of foreign pilgrims arriving in Iraq since the first day of Muharram had reached 2,887,305 as of July 29, with arrivals continuing ahead of the commemoration in Karbala.

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