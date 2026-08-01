Basrah crude posts sharp weekly losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

BasraH Heavy and Medium crude posted steep weekly losses even as global oil prices rose at the close of the week, following a stretch of volatility across markets in recent days.

BasraH Heavy fell $1.89 a barrel, or 3.25%, in the final trading session to settle at $56.21, marking a weekly loss of $9.61, or 14.60%, from its level at the start of the week.

BasraH Medium also slipped $1.89 a barrel, or 3.13%, to close at $58.51, posting a weekly loss of $9.61, or 14.11%, compared with the start of the week.

Global oil futures, by contrast, ended the week higher. Brent rose $0.98, or 1.10%, to $90.01 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed $1.22, or 1.46%, to $84.81 a barrel.