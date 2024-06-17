Basrah crude rise amid a decline in global oil market

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil increased with a decrease in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude climbed by $0.06 to $79.98, and Basrah Medium also rose by $0.06 to $82.87.

Global oil prices declined after a survey last Friday showed weak US consumer demand and increased crude production in May in China, the world's largest crude importer.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures for August delivery were down 29 cents, or 0.4%, at $82.33 per barrel at 0330 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July delivery were also down 29 cents at $78.16 a barrel.