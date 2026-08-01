Dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,850 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Thursday's 150,650 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,250 dinars and bought it at 150,250 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,800 dinars and buying prices at 150,700 dinars.