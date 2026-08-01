US Embassy urges caution for Americans in Middle East

Shafaq News- Amman

The US Embassy in Amman on Saturday urged American citizens currently in the Middle East to exercise heightened caution and prepare for possible travel disruptions, including flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures.

In a security alert, the embassy explained that the situation across the region remains complex due to rising tensions, warning that an unexpected escalation remains possible.

“Some airlines in the region have postponed the resumption of earlier flight schedules, while others have canceled certain routes,” it said, advising US citizens to consider leaving or be prepared to depart immediately if the security situation deteriorates.

The embassy warned that US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have previously been targeted. It accused Iran and groups aligned with it of potentially targeting additional US interests abroad or locations associated with the United States and American citizens, including US companies and other institutions.

It pointed to what it described as recent attacks carried out without prior warning or provocation and an expansion of attacks to areas that had not previously been targeted, including Egypt, while calling on US citizens in Jordan “to avoid traveling to military bases,” reminding them that “Iran has also targeted civilian and critical infrastructure across the Middle East, including hotels, airports, and other civilian sites.”