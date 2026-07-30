Nearly 2.9 million foreign Arbaeen arrivals

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Around 2,887,305 visitors have entered Iraq from abroad since the start of the Islamic month of Muharram to participate in the Arbaeen in Karbala Province, the operations command overseeing the event under the office of Iraq’s commander-in-chief of the armed forces announced Thursday.

Mohammed Al-Masoudi, head of the province’s Tribal Affairs and Religious Occasions Committee, told Shafaq News that more than 20 million pilgrims are still expected to participate from within Iraq and abroad in Karbala in this year’s commemoration, with Wednesday’s Saudi-US airstrikes not disrupting arrivals.

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