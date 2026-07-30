Gold extends gains in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices hovered near 855,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 853,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 849,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 848,000 IQD on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 823,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 819,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 855,000 and 865,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 825,000 and 835,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 899,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 859,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 735,000 IQD.