Gold retreats in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices hovered around 900,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 897,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 893,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 905,000 IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 867,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 864,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 900,000 and 910,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 870,000 and 880,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 953,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 912,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 781,000 IQD.