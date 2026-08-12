EU and 26 countries denounce executions in Iran

Shafaq News- Paris

The European Union and 26 countries condemned the execution of protesters in Iran and called for an immediate end to the use of the death penalty, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

The signatories, including the EU High Representative, France, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom, said using capital punishment to silence opponents, intimidate communities, or punish people for exercising their fundamental rights could not be justified. They called on Iranian authorities “to immediately end the use of the death penalty and release all those arbitrarily detained.” They also urged Tehran to respond to demands for change and take concrete measures to ensure respect for human rights.

Sept mois après les crimes de masse commis à l'encontre du peuple iranien qui se levait pour réclamer la justice et la dignité, le régime continue de faire couler le sang en multipliant les exécutions.Cette répression insupportable et inhumaine doit cesser. Ses responsables… pic.twitter.com/mbHsDniWzz — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) August 12, 2026

The US-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, an independent organization documenting human rights violations in Iran, recently said Iranian authorities have carried out at least 916 executions, 15 of which occurred in August.

In May, Iran executed a man accused of providing “an enemy” with sensitive information about a defense-linked facility that was attacked three days later. Authorities also detained 15 people in Fars province on accusations related to “rioting.”

Iran saw nationwide protests beginning on December 28 over deteriorating economic conditions. Tehran accused the United States and Israel of exploiting the unrest, saying peaceful demonstrations turned violent after armed groups infiltrated them.