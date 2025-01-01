Saudi Arabia executes 6 Iranians for drug trafficking

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced, on Wednesday, the execution of several Iranian nationals convicted of drug trafficking into the kingdom.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that six Iranian nationals were convicted of "smuggling hashish into Saudi Arabia," noting that their execution took place in the Eastern Province.

The ministry did not specify the date of the execution.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia executed at least 330 people, the highest number in decades, despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's 2022 pledge to abolish the death penalty, except for cases of retribution, as part of his vision for a “new and open” kingdom.