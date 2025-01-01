Iran summons Saudi ambassador over execution of Iranian nationals

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Saudi ambassador in Tehran to lodge “a strong protest” against the execution of several Iranian citizens in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, “The ministry stressed that this action contradicts the general trajectory of judicial cooperation between the two countries. The ambassador was handed an official memorandum demanding clear explanations regarding the incident.”

Tasnim reported that Karim Shasti, Director General of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on the execution of six Iranian citizens imprisoned in Saudi Arabia on drug trafficking charges, expressing strong objection to this measure.

Shasti explained that “these individuals had been sentenced to death several years ago by the Saudi judiciary, and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been making continuous efforts to provide consular services and seek commutation of their sentences.”

He pointed out that carrying out the executions without prior notification to the Iranian embassy is “entirely unacceptable” and violates the rules and principles of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Shasti added that the Saudi ambassador was summoned concerning this issue and was informed of Iran's strong objection to actions that contravene judicial cooperation between the two countries. The need for clarification regarding the incident was emphasized.

A legal-consular delegation from the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is scheduled to visit Riyadh to follow up on this matter.