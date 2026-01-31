Iran’s Pezeshkian says protests were exploited, urges public role in governance

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday, in remarks carried by Iranian state media, that Tehran has foiled “all plots” directed against the country in recent months, while stressing that stability depends on meaningful public participation in governance and decision-making.

Pezeshkian said unnamed actors had sought to exploit peaceful protests to incite division and internal conflict, warning against turning legitimate public demands into a catalyst for chaos or confrontation. Justice, he said, remains the state’s central objective, arguing that lasting stability requires granting citizens “real sovereignty” through active involvement in political life. In earlier comments, Pezeshkian had urged dialogue with protesters and called for a conciliatory approach to ease public anger.

His remarks come as Iran has faced sustained protests since December 28, triggered by the sharp collapse of its currency and soaring prices. The Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that more than 6,000 people have been killed, while Iranian authorities have acknowledged about 3,000 fatalities. Restrictions on information flows during the unrest have complicated independent assessments of the toll.

