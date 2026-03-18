Iraq condemns attack on US diplomatic site at Baghdad airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Wednesday described attacks on the US diplomatic facility supporting the American Embassy at Baghdad International Airport a “violation” of international norms.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Abbas Al-Bahadli told Shafaq News that targeting the site, regardless of whether it was occupied, “violates diplomatic standards” and is “completely unacceptable.” The federal government has repeatedly stressed the need to protect diplomatic missions and is responsible for securing them and preventing further attacks, he added.

Al-Bahadli said no Iraqi national facilities have been targeted since the regional war began, with strikes limited to Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions and diplomatic sites.

Drone attacks have repeatedly targeted the area near Baghdad International Airport since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.