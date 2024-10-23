IRI strikes three "vital" Israeli targets using drones

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Wednesday the targeting of three "vital" sites in the occupied Eilat and Golan Heights using drones.

In a series of statements, the IRI announced that its fighters attacked a "vital site" in the occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) using drones, followed by a second strike on another "vital site" in the same area, and a third targeting a "vital site" in the occupied Golan Heights, also using drones.

The IRI confirmed that the attacks were “part of our ongoing resistance to the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” pointing out that operations would continue to target the “enemy strongholds” at an escalating pace.

In response, the Israeli army, which often seeks to conceal the extent of its losses, reported intercepting two drones launched from the east that had penetrated Israeli waters near Eilat.

On Monday, the IRI bombed a military target in the occupied Syrian Golan with a drone.

Since October 7, 2023, Iraq has ramped up its support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, intensifying military actions in the region. Iranian-aligned groups began attacking US military bases in Iraq and Syria shortly after the Gaza war erupted, with strikes escalating as Israel’s offensive against Lebanon unfolded.