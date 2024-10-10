IRI launches drone attacks on three “vital targets” in Israel

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Wednesday night into Thursday that it launched drones toward three "vital targets" in Israel.

In a statement, the IRI said its fighters “attacked a vital target in occupied Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) on Wednesday evening, October 9, 2024, using drones.”

The IRI affirmed that the attacks were "part of our ongoing resistance to the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity [Israel] against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," pointing out that operations would continue to target the "enemy strongholds" at an escalating pace.

Earlier on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance also reported that its fighters attacked “two vital targets in the north of the occupied lands [Palestine] using drones.”

In recent months, Iraqi factions have launched drone attacks on targets in Israel in response to the war in Gaza. Since April, Israel has confirmed several aerial attacks from the east, without pointing fingers at any specific party, before recently announcing that certain areas in Israel had been bombed from Iraq.

“We are closely monitoring the threats coming from Iraq and gathering intelligence.” Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari had warned, “We will do what is necessary.”

Since October 7, IRI has attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions that have pledged to defend Gaza against Israeli aggression.