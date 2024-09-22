IRI targets sites in Israel, including a military base, with drones and missiles

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Sunday that they had struck “vital Israeli targets” within Palestinian territories.

IRI stated, "In continuation of our resistance against the occupation, in solidarity with our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians—children, women, and the elderly—our fighters targeted a vital asset in our occupied lands this Sunday morning, September 22, 2024."

The statement added that the targets were hit using developed "Arqab" cruise missiles and drones, affirming that the resistance vowed to "continue striking the enemy’s strongholds."

The resistance also targeted Al-Aghwar military base in Israel, by drones

The Arqab cruise missile is a subsonic, turbojet engine-powered missile. It is rail-launched and uses a rocket booster motor to reach its cruising speed. The missile has been used by IRI in several attacks against Israeli targets, including ports and air bases

Since October 7, 2023, the Iraqi Resistance factions have been launching attacks on Israeli sites and US bases in Syria and Iraq in response to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.