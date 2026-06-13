Iraqi clubs step up transfer activity ahead of new season

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi clubs have intensified their summer transfer activity ahead of the 2026-27 season, with several teams securing new signings, contract renewals, and coaching appointments.

Al-Jolan re-signed Omar Mujbas "Amrosh" from Al-Karmah and added goalkeeper Mohammed Hameed and Khudr Ali, while Gaz Al-Shamal renewed goalkeeper Saif Jameel's contract.

Mosul retained key players Robert Bauer, Cedric Naje, and Mideranda, while Al-Gharaf is close to signing defenders Saad Natiq and Ali Faez. Defender Ruslan Hanoun has left Al-Suqoor and is reportedly nearing a move to Al-Talaba.

On the coaching front, Diyala appointed Tunisian coach Kais Yaacoubi, Zakho hired fellow Tunisian Maher Kanzari on a one-year deal, and Duhok named Iranian coach Yahya Gol to lead the team next season.