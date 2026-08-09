CoI reveals 80+ disputed leases behind Al-Muthanna arrests

Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) announced on Sunday the arrest of six municipal officials in Al-Muthanna province, including two former directors, over the leasing of 81 shops on property that did not belong to the municipality.

The commission said that Al-Khidhir municipality signed lease contracts with the shop occupants in 2018 and collected rent despite having no ownership rights to the property.

Investigators said the shops had been built without authorization and that municipal officials failed to take legal action against the encroachments or to coordinate with the land owner.

The arrests included the municipality's former and preceding directors and four employees.

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