Diplomacy ranking places Iraq 12th in Arab world

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked 12th among Arab countries and 94th globally for diplomacy and international partnerships, according to US News & World Report data measuring countries’ global presence and ability to build international ties.

Belgium topped the list, followed by France and Germany, while the United Arab Emirates led Arab countries at 28th worldwide.

Kuwait came second regionally and 68th worldwide, followed by Qatar at 69th, Saudi Arabia at 71st, Bahrain at 78th, Egypt at 81st, Tunisia at 82nd, Morocco at 83rd, Oman at 85th, Jordan at 87th, and Algeria at 89th. Lebanon finished 13th regionally and 96th worldwide, behind Iraq.

At the bottom of the 100-country ranking, Bangladesh placed 98th, Myanmar 99th, and Laos 100th.