Iraq’s Deputy Speaker: External agendas endanger world peace

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Adnan Fayhan Al-Dulaimi, warned on Wednesday that attempts to impose external will and bypass international agreements pose a direct threat to global peace and stability.

During a meeting with Iraqi ambassadors and senior officials at the Foreign Ministry, Al-Dulaimi stressed that Iraq needs a “diplomacy of national identity” to confront current challenges. “The region is passing through a critical phase,” he added, cautioning that “violations of international law could push the world toward serious consequences.”

His remarks come as three sources told Shafaq News that the Shiite Coordination Framework held consultative meetings following remarks by Trump. The discussions revealed internal divisions over both former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki’s candidacy and how to respond to Trump’s warning, with one camp favoring maintaining support for Al-Maliki as a sovereign political choice, while another prefers considering an alternative candidate to avoid domestic tension and international fallout. The debate also extended to how to address US pressure, with differing views over balancing Iraq’s political independence against the risk of diplomatic isolation or loss of international support.

Trump had stated that Iraq would be making a “very bad choice” if it reinstated former prime minister Al-Maliki, warning that Washington would end its support if he returns to power.