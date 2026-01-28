Iraq's CF parties call for unified Iraqi stance after Trump remarks

Shafaq News– Baghdad (Updated at 18:35)

On Wednesday, Shiite parties within Iraq’s Coordination Framework reiterated their rejection of any external interference in the country’s political process, in response to recent positions linked to US President Donald Trump regarding rejecting Nouri Al-Maliki for premiership.

In a statement, the Asiab Ahl Al-Haq, led by Qais Al-Khazali, said it rejects “attempts to interfere in Iraq’s internal affairs and influence the peaceful transfer of power,” stressing adherence to constitutional processes that reflect the will of the Iraqi people. Iraqis, it added, are capable of determining their national interests, choosing their options, and nominating those they deem fit to govern, while safeguarding the rights of all components of society.

The group reaffirmed its support for the Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary bloc to which it belongs, saying the bloc preserves national unity, protects sovereignty, and ensures security and prosperity for Iraq and its people.

It called on all Iraqi political forces to “unify the national decision and place the national interest first,” describing this as the most effective way to stabilize the political system and confront internal and external challenges.

The National Approach Alliance (Al-Nahj Al-Watani) stressed the need to respect the outcomes of the electoral process and consultations among winning blocs, as well as the political choices of the Coordination Framework, citing its central role and shared responsibility with other political forces.

At the same time, it said it supports “balanced and constructive relations” with the United States based on mutual respect and shared interests.

The Victory Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, called for addressing the premiership crisis with “rationality and responsibility.”

In a statement, the alliance said it remains committed to an independent Iraqi national decision that safeguards the interests of the country and its citizens, and strengthens unity among all segments of society.

The statements come amid escalating domestic reactions to Trump’s comments. Earlier today, the Islamic Dawa Party, to which Al-Maliki belongs, warned CF against opening “a breach” in its decision that could deepen instability, invoking memories of bombings and assassinations. Al-Maliki, meanwhile, said he “categorically rejects” Trump’s remarks and will continue his bid based on the Framework’s decision.

Yesterday, Trump stated that Al-Maliki’s return “should not be allowed,” accusing him of presiding over a period in which Iraq “slid into poverty and chaos.” He warned the United States would halt assistance if Al-Maliki were re-elected, saying it would undermine Iraq’s chances for “success, prosperity, or freedom.”

CF announced, on January 24, nominating Al-Maliki to form the next government, setting off a renewed political standoff as reactions continue to mount.

