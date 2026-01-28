Baghdad protesters reject Trump’s Al-Maliki comments

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Dozens of Iraqis protested in Baghdad on Wednesday, condemning remarks by US President Donald Trump opposing the nomination of former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki to form the new government.

Demonstrators said the rally was held in defense of Iraqi sovereignty following Trump’s comments, chanting slogans rejecting US interference and backing Iraqi decision-making.

Trump triggered the backlash yesterday, saying al-Maliki’s return “should not be allowed,” accusing him of presiding over a period in which Iraq “slid into poverty and chaos.” He warned Washington would halt assistance if al-Maliki were re-elected, arguing it would undermine Iraq’s prospects for “success, prosperity, or freedom.”

Earlier, three sources told Shafaq News that the Shiite Coordination Framework held consultative meetings following remarks by Trump. The discussions revealed internal divisions over both al-Maliki’s candidacy and how to respond to Trump’s warning, with one camp favoring maintaining support for al-Maliki as a sovereign political choice, while another prefers considering an alternative candidate to avoid domestic tension and international fallout. The debate also extended to how to address US pressure, with differing views over balancing Iraq’s political independence against the risk of diplomatic isolation or loss of international support.

