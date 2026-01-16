Trump’s Iraq Envoy meets US security chiefs ahead of Baghdad trip

Shafaq News– Washington

US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya, said on Friday he met at the White House with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka ahead of his upcoming visit to Iraq.

In a statement, Savaya said the meeting focused on issues that will be addressed during his trip, adding that he plans to engage “with the right decision makers” to confront developments on the ground “for the benefit of the Iraqi people.”

The meeting comes a day after Savaya announced a comprehensive review of suspected illicit financial transactions in Iraq in coordination with the US Treasury Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).