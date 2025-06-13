Trump urges Iran to strike nuclear deal or face 'worse to come'

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Donald Trump urged Iran’s leadership to immediately agree to a new deal, warning that further devastation lies ahead if Tehran fails to respond.

His comments came amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Iran and growing questions over potential US involvement.

On Truth Social, Trump said Iran had missed multiple opportunities to reach an agreement. “I gave them chance after chance and told them in the strongest possible terms—just do it. But no matter how hard they tried, how close they got, they couldn’t make the deal,” he wrote. “What’s coming will be far worse than anything they’ve known, expected, or been told.”

He claimed that several hardline Iranian leaders “spoke bravely but didn’t know what was coming—all of them are now dead,” and warned that further attacks would be “even more severe.”

Trump emphasized that the United States manufactures “the best and deadliest military equipment in the world, by far,” much of which has been provided to Israel. “They know how to use it,” he added.

Speaking separately to ABC News, Trump praised the Israeli assault, calling it “excellent.” When asked whether the United States played a role in the attack, he declined to respond, saying only, “I don’t want to answer that.” He added that Iran had been given a chance and failed to take it: “They received a very, very hard blow—and more is coming.”

Despite the warnings, Trump insisted there is still time to stop the escalation. “There’s still time to end this massacre,” he wrote. “Iran must make a deal before there’s nothing left of what was once known as the Persian Empire. No more death, no more destruction—just do it before it’s too late. God bless you all.”

The statement comes as Israel continues its Operation Rising Lion campaign, striking Iranian nuclear and military facilities. The death toll includes top IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and aerospace officials. In response, Iran has launched hundreds of drones toward Israel, shut down its airspace, and elevated its military alert level.