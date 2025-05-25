Global mediation advances in Israeli hostage case in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Negotiations are progressing between Iraq, the US, Israel, and other international parties to secure the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, the Israeli-Russian academic abducted in Baghdad nearly two years ago.

Citing Israeli officials, the Times of Israel reported that Tel Aviv has enlisted US support, alongside other governments, to mediate her release. Sources suggest a breakthrough could occur within a week.

A source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News that talks have entered a new phase, following Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s directive instructing state agencies to stay out of direct negotiations. The discussions are now led by US intermediaries, and are centered on the capture of Hezbollah-linked figure Imad Amhaz—a Lebanese marine captain—by Israeli special forces, along with five others, including two Iranian nationals.

While Hezbollah has not claimed affiliation with Amhaz, his detention, along with the others, has reportedly become a key bargaining chip. According to the source, Tsurkov is in good health and is currently being held in a neutral Arab country serving as both host and guarantor.

Previous negotiations also included ransom demands as high as $500M, later reduced to $200M, though no financial agreement has been confirmed.

Tsurkov disappeared while conducting field research in Iraq and is believed to have been abducted by Kata'ib Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-aligned armed group. However, the group has denied any involvement in the incident.