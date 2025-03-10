US warns Iraq: Free Tsurkov or face consequences

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump’s administration has issued a formal warning to Iraq, demanding the release of kidnapped Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler conveyed a direct message to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stating that Baghdad bears “full responsibility” for Tsurkov’s safety. Boehler warned of political and economic consequences, saying Washington is prepared to take punitive measures if Iraq fails to act.

Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji said last week that authorities were working to locate Tsurkov and that the case required confidential mediation. However, Iraqi officials have voiced concerns that the United States may impose sanctions regardless of the investigation’s outcome.

An Iraqi official, speaking to Yedioth Ahronoth, said that efforts to engage with Kataib Hezbollah and other armed groups had gone unanswered and that ransom does not appear to be a factor, further complicating negotiations.