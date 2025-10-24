US prioritizes trade and stability in Iraq under Trump strategy

Shafaq News – Washington

The US State Department (DoS) said Friday that President Donald Trump’s Iraq strategy prioritizes “commerce over conflict,” focusing on expanding private-sector engagement.

A DoS spokesperson told Shafaq News that Washington remains committed to “partners across Iraq who are working to build a truly sovereign, stable, and prosperous country.”

The policy, according to the spokesperson, aims to bring advanced US technology, greater revenue, and improved services to Iraq as it works to enhance security and transparency.

The spokesperson added that the US–Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement continues to guide bilateral cooperation in energy independence from Iran, private-sector reform, education, culture, and defense.

The comments followed Trump’s letter to Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, praising his efforts in peacebuilding and mediation to resolve regional disputes, and calling for overcoming “old rivalries” toward “a shared future of peace and progress.”

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, DC.