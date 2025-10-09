US pledges stronger Iraq ties after pipeline, oil agreements

Shafaq News – Washington / Baghdad

The United States reaffirmed on Thursday its commitment to supporting Iraq’s stability, highlighting new energy agreements and ongoing diplomatic engagement with Baghdad.

A State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News that Washington remains “constantly engaged with partners across Iraq” and continues to support actors who share its priorities and concerns.

He further cited the new deal between the Iraqi government and ExxonMobil to develop the Majnoon oil field, as “a tangible example of US–Iraqi partnership,” and credited recent American diplomatic efforts for facilitating the reopening of the Iraq–Turkiye oil pipeline, suspended for over a year before resuming exports last month.

Addressing regional security dynamics, the spokesperson said that Washington’s recent designations of Iran-backed groups “simply state the obvious—these groups use terror to attack Americans in Iraq in the service of Iran’s interests,” adding, “Under President Trump’s bold leadership, the United States will act decisively to ensure US interests are protected.”

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washinghton D.C.