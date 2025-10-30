US envoy calls for unified Iraqi forces, end to rogue groups

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The US Special Envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya, reaffirmed Washington’s support for Iraq’s “stability, sovereignty, and prosperity” on Thursday, urging all armed groups to operate strictly under the authority of the state.

Savaya said Iraq’s leadership has taken “important steps over the past three years to steer the country in the right political and economic direction,” highlighting efforts to curb foreign interference, restrict weapons under state control, and open markets to global investment.

“There is no place for any armed factions operating outside state authority,” Savaya said. “Iraq’s stability depends on a unified security apparatus under the Commander-in-Chief and a single flag representing all Iraqis.”

He warned that Iraq’s future—and the wider region’s stability—hinges on maintaining full sovereignty free from “malign external influence, particularly from Iran and its proxies.”

The envoy also called for stronger coordination between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to ensure “lasting security, economic growth, and national cohesion,” describing Iraq as a pivotal regional state that must “reclaim its natural role in promoting peace and stability.”

“My mission, on behalf of President Trump, is to support Iraq’s pursuit of stability, sovereignty, and prosperity,” Savaya said, vowing to deepen the partnership between Washington and Baghdad.

Savaya, an Iraqi-American businessman of Chaldean-Assyrian origin from Michigan, was appointed special envoy on October 19, 2025. Though new to diplomacy, he is a longtime Trump ally with extensive connections in Middle Eastern diaspora communities across the United States.