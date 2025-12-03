Harakat Al-Nujabaa warns US Envoy over “interference” in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Akram Al-Kaabi, secretary-general of Harakat Al-Nujabaa, warned on Wednesday that US presidential Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya would face a response from the “Islamic Resistance” if he did not “stop interfering” in Iraq’s internal affairs.

Harakat Al-Nujabaa, an Iranian-backed armed movement designated by the United States as a terrorist organization, was founded in 2013 by Al-Kaabi. The group is part of what it calls the “Islamic Resistance,” a coalition of Iran-aligned factions in Iraq that oppose the US military presence and say they operate to “defend sovereignty.”

Al-Kaabi voiced frustration over what he described as a “weak Iraqi reaction” to Savaya’s recent comments, arguing that the envoy had intruded into domestic political matters.

The “Islamic Resistance,” he said, would act if Savaya continued on the same course.

Savaya, speaking days before Iraq’s November 11 elections, said the United States supports Iraq as it moves toward a future without armed groups operating outside state authority.

After the recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region, Savaya wrote on X that armed groups “driven by hostile foreign agendas” were behind the incident, adding that such actors have “no place in a fully sovereign Iraq” and that Washington would support efforts to hold them accountable. However, the Iraqi Resistance Coordination denied responsibility for the attack, describing such accusations as “malicious.”

