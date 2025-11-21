US warns against foreign influence in Iraq government

Shafaq News – Washington / Baghdad

The United States will reject any “outside interference” in shaping Iraq’s next government, Special Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya said on Friday.

In a post on X, Savaya said he plans to visit Iraq soon to meet key leaders, expressing hope that recent political progress continues as negotiations move forward.

Read more: Mark Savaya: Who is Trump’s third Special Envoy to Iraq?

Iraq held parliamentary elections on November 11 with turnout exceeding 56 percent, and major blocs remain locked in negotiations to form a new government.

Under Iraq’s power-sharing system, the prime minister is selected from the Shia community, the parliament speaker from the Sunni community, and the president from the Kurdish community.