US warns against foreign influence in Iraq government
Shafaq News – Washington / Baghdad
The United States will reject any “outside interference” in shaping Iraq’s next government, Special Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya said on Friday.
In a post on X, Savaya said he plans to visit Iraq soon to meet key leaders, expressing hope that recent political progress continues as negotiations move forward.
Iraq held parliamentary elections on November 11 with turnout exceeding 56 percent, and major blocs remain locked in negotiations to form a new government.
Under Iraq’s power-sharing system, the prime minister is selected from the Shia community, the parliament speaker from the Sunni community, and the president from the Kurdish community.
I look forward to visiting Iraq soon and meeting with the key leaders. Iraq has made significant progress over the past three years, and we hope to see this progress continue in the coming months. At the same time, we are carefully watching the process of forming the new…— Mark Savaya (@Mark_Savaya) November 21, 2025