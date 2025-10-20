‘Bold recognition of crisis’: KDP figure hails Trump’s Iraq envoy pick

Shafaq News – Erbil

US President Donald Trump’s appointment of Mark Savaya as his special representative to Iraq signals Washington’s view that the situation in the country is “abnormal,” Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) senior figure Hoshyar Zebari stated on Monday.

In a post on X, Zebari noted that Trump’s choice of Savaya—an American of Chaldean Christian and Iraqi descent—reflects recognition that Iraq’s state of affairs “is neither stable nor normal,” calling for “decisive measures beyond traditional diplomatic frameworks” to restore order.

In a separate English-language post, Zebari described the move as “welcome news and a bold decision to restore Iraqi sovereignty and independence away from corruption and mismanagement of its resources, and militias rule.”

Savaya, expressing gratitude for the appointment, said he was “honored and humbled” to take on the role. “I am committed to strengthening the U.S.–Iraq partnership under President Trump’s leadership and guidance,” he posted on X.

Trump announced the appointment on his Truth Social platform yesterday, adding that Savaya’s “deep understanding of US–Iraq relations and extensive regional ties will help advance the interests of the American people.”