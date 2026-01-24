Source: CF meeting at risk as foreign pressure mounts

Shafaq News– Baghdad

A meeting of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework scheduled for Saturday evening is at risk of postponement as internal divisions deepen and external pressure intensifies over the choice of the next prime minister, a source within the Framework told Shafaq News.

Messages delivered to Iraqi political leaders in recent days, the source said, have stressed the need to nominate a non-controversial figure, reflecting Iraq’s sensitivity to regional and international calculations dominated by Washington and Tehran.

The bloc has failed to convene any meeting focused on government formation since reports surfaced about a possible return of Nouri al-Maliki to the premiership, the source said, adding that discussions have been “confined to security files due to unresolved leadership disputes.”

According to the source, influential Shiite leaders are now pushing to restructure the Coordination Framework into a broader political institution led by a consensus figure rather than a partisan nominee, with internal rules to regulate relations among its components,

the source said, pointing out that a compromise candidate could emerge, likely backed by a bloc with significant parliamentary weight. “Iraq’s central position in current regional realignments makes broad acceptance of the next prime minister essential.”

The internal deadlock comes as the Financial Times reported yesterday that Washington has stepped up pressure on senior Iraqi politicians to form a government excluding representatives of Iran-backed armed groups. According to the report, US officials warned of possible economic measures, including reducing dollar shipments to Iraq tied to oil revenues, and pressed for a swift, credible plan to disarm Iran-backed factions. Tensions reportedly escalated after the election last month of Adnan Fayhan, a former member of Asaib Ahl al-Haq armed group who now leads its political wing, as first deputy speaker of parliament. US officials, the report said, demanded his replacement before further steps are taken.