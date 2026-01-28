Al-Maliki rejects Trump’s position, continues candidacy premiership

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi prime ministerial candidate Nouri al-Maliki on Wednesday rejected recent remarks by US President Donald Trump opposing his bid for the premiership, and confirmed that he will continue running for the post.

In a statement, al-Maliki described Trump’s comments as blatant interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, a violation of its sovereignty, and an infringement on its independence.

He stressed that selecting Iraq’s prime minister is a purely sovereign matter, refusing any foreign involvement in the process.

Al-Maliki added that, based on a decision by the Coordination Framework (the largest parliamentary bloc), “we will continue working until the end to achieve the interests of the Iraqi people.”