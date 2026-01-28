Al-Maliki rejects Trump’s position, continues candidacy premiership
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraqi prime ministerial candidate Nouri al-Maliki on Wednesday rejected recent remarks by US President Donald Trump opposing his bid for the premiership, and confirmed that he will continue running for the post.
In a statement, al-Maliki described Trump’s comments as blatant interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, a violation of its sovereignty, and an infringement on its independence.
He stressed that selecting Iraq’s prime minister is a purely sovereign matter, refusing any foreign involvement in the process.
Al-Maliki added that, based on a decision by the Coordination Framework (the largest parliamentary bloc), “we will continue working until the end to achieve the interests of the Iraqi people.”
نرفض رفضا قاطعا التدخل الاميركي السافر في الشؤون الداخلية للعراق، ونعتبره انتهاكا لسيادته ومخالفا للنظام الديمقراطي في العراق بعد العام 2003، وتعديا على قرار الاطار التنسيقي لاختيار مرشحه لمنصب رئاسة الوزراء.ان لغة الحوار بين الدول هي الخيار السياسي الوحيد في التعاطي وليس…— Nouri Al-Maliki (@nourialmalikiiq) January 28, 2026