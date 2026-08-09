Israel deletes controversial Lebanon map from English account

Israel deletes controversial Lebanon map from English account
2026-08-09T22:13:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel’s Foreign Ministry removed a map on Sunday that sparked controversy for depicting parts of southern Lebanon within the Israeli borders in a post about acute malnutrition rates among children in the Gaza Strip.

After Lebanese diplomatic efforts, the ministry deleted the map from its official English-language account on X but kept it on its Israel in Arabic account.

In April, following the war between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported, citing senior military commanders, that the army had established a designated operational zone inside Lebanon, barring residents of 55 southern villages from returning home.

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