Israel deletes controversial Lebanon map from English account

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel’s Foreign Ministry removed a map on Sunday that sparked controversy for depicting parts of southern Lebanon within the Israeli borders in a post about acute malnutrition rates among children in the Gaza Strip.

After Lebanese diplomatic efforts, the ministry deleted the map from its official English-language account on X but kept it on its Israel in Arabic account.

استطلاع غذائي أجرته منظمة الأمم المتحدة للأطفال - يونيسف - يحدد أن الوضع الغذائي في غزة أفضل من أي دولة أخرى في الشرق الأوسط، بل وأفضل من بعض دول أوروبا.أظهرت دراسة جديدة، بتكليف من منظمة يونيسف، أن الوضع الغذائي في قطاع غزة - على عكس كل ما يتم الترويج له - أفضل حاليًا من أي… pic.twitter.com/VdZ2Fyrdmp — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) August 7, 2026

In April, following the war between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported, citing senior military commanders, that the army had established a designated operational zone inside Lebanon, barring residents of 55 southern villages from returning home.