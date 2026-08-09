US blockade redirects 55 vessels near Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two others by August 9 while enforcing Washington’s naval blockade against Iran.

More than 20 US warships are currently deployed to the Middle East for military missions, including the naval blockade against Iran, according to CENTCOM.

U.S. Sailors stand watch on the bridge of USS Ross (DDG 71). Ross is one of over 20 U.S. warships deployed to the Middle East supporting military missions, including strict enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 9, CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels,… pic.twitter.com/B5NCpX7Nxw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 9, 2026

Axios reported today that US President Donald Trump signaled that he was prepared to continue economic pressure on Iran rather than order a new major military operation. “We are low keying it,” Trump said, adding, “We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money.”

A US-Iran-Oman agreement that would give Tehran partial control over the Strait of Hormuz traffic remains pending, with Tehran conditioning the reopening of the waterway on the lifting of the US naval blockade and sanctions to drawing US forces from around Iran, ending the war against Iran and its allies, releasing frozen funds, and compensating Iran for war damage.

Read more: Iran-Oman plan could reshape Strait of Hormuz shipping