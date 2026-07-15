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US naval blockade diverts two vessels bound for Iran

US naval blockade diverts two vessels bound for Iran
2026-07-15T15:17:01+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces redirected two commercial vessels attempting to enter Iranian ports after reimposing a naval blockade 17 hours earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

CENTCOM stated that since the blockade began on April 13, 142 commercial vessels had changed course after complying with its orders, while nine others had been disabled after refusing to comply.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 until further notice after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted vessels it accused of violating Iranian navigation directives, warning that any military action against Iran over the incident would prompt a "severe" response against additional US and allied bases across the region.

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