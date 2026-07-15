US naval blockade diverts two vessels bound for Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces redirected two commercial vessels attempting to enter Iranian ports after reimposing a naval blockade 17 hours earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

Since restarting the naval blockade against Iranian ports 17 hours ago, U.S. forces have redirected 2 commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade. The U.S. military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance. pic.twitter.com/E00JAlmBua — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 15, 2026

CENTCOM stated that since the blockade began on April 13, 142 commercial vessels had changed course after complying with its orders, while nine others had been disabled after refusing to comply.

An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter lifts off from the flight deck of USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) as the ship transits the Arabian Sea in support of the blockade against Iran. As of June 13, CENTCOM forces have redirected 141 commercial vessels and disabled 9 to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/BBHvZW6Z62 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 13, 2026

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 until further notice after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted vessels it accused of violating Iranian navigation directives, warning that any military action against Iran over the incident would prompt a "severe" response against additional US and allied bases across the region.