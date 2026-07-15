PM Al-Zaidi promotes reforms in Washington meetings

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq is pursuing balanced foreign relations, economic reform, and a more attractive investment climate, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi told US lawmakers on Wednesday, during his official visit to Washington, D.C.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Al-Zaidi met Brian Mast, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with Republican and Democratic members of the committee at the US Capitol to discuss strengthening Iraq-US relations across political, economic and security sectors.

Members of the committee voiced support for expanding economic and political cooperation with Iraq, including investment and financing partnerships, and described Iraq as “playing an important role in promoting regional stability.”

Al-Zaidi arrived in Washington on Monday, leading a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders for a week-long visit focused on strengthening Iraq-US relations. A source familiar with the visit told Shafaq News on Tuesday that Iraq is expected to sign more than 18 agreements with the United States covering sectors including politics, economy, industry, energy, oil, education, healthcare, investment and defense, with additional agreements already prepared for signing in the coming days.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at the White House: A sustainable partnership or continued crisis management?