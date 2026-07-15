Iraq arrests power company director in corruption sweep

Shafaq News- Babil

Iraqi anti-corruption authorities on Wednesday detained the director of the Middle Euphrates Electricity Production Company and several employees, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source did not disclose the charges or the number of employees detained.

Iraq launched (Sawlat Al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign on June 28, targeting lawmakers, officials, politicians, and business figures accused of illicit enrichment and wasting public funds.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained