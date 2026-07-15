Iraq arrests power company director in corruption sweep
Shafaq News- Babil
Iraqi anti-corruption authorities on Wednesday detained the director of the Middle Euphrates Electricity Production Company and several employees, a security source told Shafaq News.
The source did not disclose the charges or the number of employees detained.
Iraq launched (Sawlat Al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign on June 28, targeting lawmakers, officials, politicians, and business figures accused of illicit enrichment and wasting public funds.
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