Trump expresses confidence in “Syrian role” against Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa could handle Hezbollah in Lebanon "differently" and "much more precisely" than Israel, suggesting Syria could play a role in addressing the group.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Al-Sharaa "won't knock down apartment houses," adding, "I know he wants to do it." He also said it would be "good" for Israel to redeploy from Lebanon and focus on "the bigger issue, which is Iran."

Al-Sharaa has previously rejected any intention to intervene militarily in Lebanon, saying Syria's priority is rebuilding the country after years of conflict. He also noted that “Damascus seeks to strengthen economic ties with Lebanon rather than military cooperation.”

The Syrian president also described reports of a possible Syrian military intervention in Lebanon as "completely false."

On July 12, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said the proposal for Syrian involvement in Lebanon had failed to gain support from either Lebanese or Israeli officials.