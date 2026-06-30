Former Iraqi MP released on bail after corruption sweep arrest

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities released former lawmaker Mohammed al-Sayhoud on bail Tuesday, two days after security forces detained top officials as part of the Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption operation.

Al-Sayhoud was released on health grounds and is currently staying at his residence in Baghdad's Green Zone, an informed source told Shafaq News. He was among several officials and political figures swept up in the operation amid ongoing corruption investigations.

No further details on al-Sayhoud's case were available in the source material reviewed by Shafaq News.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep